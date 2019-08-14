UrduPoint.com
Architect Of Genoa's New Bridge Warns Authorities Against Haste In Building Replacement

Wed 14th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) World-famous Italian architect Renzo Piano called on Italian authorities on Wednesday to not rush while building his new bridge, the replacement for the collapsed Morandi bridge in Italy's Genoa, but also to stick to the project time line.

One year ago, a 210-meter (690-foot) section of the Morandi bridge, a major highway and the main road from Genoa to Milan, collapsed during a storm and killed 43 people. On Monday, the first stone for the new bridge designed by Piano, a Genoese native, was laid in a ceremony to mark the beginning of the project.

"It should be done quickly, but as my father, who was an engineer, used to say, everything takes time. Problems happen when things are done in haste," Piano said, as quoted by the Italian la Repubblica newspaper.

Piano emphasized that the new bridge design was meant to be "simple and smart."

A commemoration ceremony, with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in attendance, took place in Genoa earlier in the day to pay tribute to the victims of the bridge collapse. At 11:36 a.m. local time [09:36 GMT], a moment of silence, accompanied by church bells and ship horns, was observed to honor the victims.

Last December, Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci announced the new bridge design, which is set to cost Italy 202 million Euros ($226 million), and said that the project would take a year to complete. At the commemoration ceremony, Conte pledged that the new bridge would be ready by April 2020.

