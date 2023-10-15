Open Menu

Architectural Heritage And Palm Farms In Najran Form An Esthetic, Artistic Tapestry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Architectural heritage and palm farms in Najran Form an Esthetic, Artistic Tapestry

NAJRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The multi-story clay houses with their unique architectural style and the surrounding date palm farms create a beautiful artistic landscape that characterizes the Najran Region.

The clay houses, representative of the architectural heritage of the region, are surrounded by palm trees in a harmonious tableau and have become a frequent destination for tourists from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond who come to enjoy the breathtaking landscape.

The Saudi Press Agency lens has captured the uniqueness of the Najran scenery that attracts and enchants.

Related Topics

Saudi Najran Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

15 minutes ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

3 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

3 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

3 hours ago
TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

6 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From World