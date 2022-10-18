Arctic Council Can Maintain Up To 75% of Projects Without Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The Arctic Council is able to maintain most of its projects without Russia's participation, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said on Monday.

"Anywhere from 60 to 75% of the Arctic Council's projects, and this includes areas like education, fisheries, can occur without Russia being involved," Chollet told reporters.

On March 3, shortly after Russia's special military operation began in Ukraine, the US and its allies paused their participation in Arctic Council sessions. Later, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States announced their intent to resume work in the Arctic Council on a limited basis and within the framework of projects that do not involve Russia.

Chollet said that cooperation with Russia in the region is possible only on a very limited basis.

"Russia's recent actions have put new pressures on a region long-characterized by cooperation. Just in the last several years Russia has been investing billions of Dollars in militarizing the Arctic, it is building and modernizing bases, expanding its ice-breaker fleet, testing dangerous novel weapon systems in the region," he said.

The official also accused Russia of undermining the principle of freedom of navigation in the region.

The White House said last week that it plans to deepen its cooperation with Arctic allies and partners and maintain regional institutions such as the Arctic Council despite the challenges posed by Russia's military operation in Ukraine.