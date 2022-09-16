Arctic Council Looks Forward to Cooperating With Russia When It Changes Behavior - Jones

The Arctic Council continues working after it members effectively suspended Russia's participation in it due to the situation in Ukraine, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Doug Jones said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Arctic Council continues working after it members effectively suspended Russia's participation in it due to the situation in Ukraine, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Doug Jones said on Friday.

"Work continues in the Arctic Council. We think it still remains the future and we will look to the day when Russia can change its behavior before we can (let it) back to the full work on the Council," Jones said in a virtual event at the Center for a New American Security.

Jones said business as usual with Russia is off the table at present, but emphasized that the United States will keep its commitments to the Arctic Council.

In addition, Jones said the United States considers the Atlantic Council as the governing body for the region.

On March 3, the work of the Arctic Council was suspended in light of the events in Ukraine. Later, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States announced their intent to resume work in the Arctic Council on a limited basis and within the framework of projects that do not involve Russia.

Jones said that these countries restarted cooperation on the projects that do not include Russia.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in June that Russia is concerned about plans for resumption of work of the Arctic Council without its participation and warned that decisions made in this format will be illegitimate.