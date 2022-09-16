UrduPoint.com

Arctic Council Looks Forward To Cooperating With Russia When It Changes Behavior - Jones

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Arctic Council Looks Forward to Cooperating With Russia When It Changes Behavior - Jones

The Arctic Council continues working after it members effectively suspended Russia's participation in it due to the situation in Ukraine, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Doug Jones said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Arctic Council continues working after it members effectively suspended Russia's participation in it due to the situation in Ukraine, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Doug Jones said on Friday.

"Work continues in the Arctic Council. We think it still remains the future and we will look to the day when Russia can change its behavior before we can (let it) back to the full work on the Council," Jones said in a virtual event at the Center for a New American Security.

Jones said business as usual with Russia is off the table at present, but emphasized that the United States will keep its commitments to the Arctic Council.

In addition, Jones said the United States considers the Atlantic Council as the governing body for the region.

On March 3, the work of the Arctic Council was suspended in light of the events in Ukraine. Later, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States announced their intent to resume work in the Arctic Council on a limited basis and within the framework of projects that do not involve Russia.

Jones said that these countries restarted cooperation on the projects that do not include Russia.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in June that Russia is concerned about plans for resumption of work of the Arctic Council without its participation and warned that decisions made in this format will be illegitimate.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Canada Norway Iceland United States Sweden Finland Denmark March June Event

Recent Stories

Recent floods, surge in int'l prices caused high i ..

Recent floods, surge in int'l prices caused high inflation: Ayesha tells NA body ..

26 seconds ago
 Siemens Confirmed Nord Tream Trubines Out of Servi ..

Siemens Confirmed Nord Tream Trubines Out of Service - Putin

2 minutes ago
 Half centuries from Qasim, Shoaib keeps Central Pu ..

Half centuries from Qasim, Shoaib keeps Central Punjab's hopes alive

2 minutes ago
 New king appears at ease as figurehead of multi-fa ..

New king appears at ease as figurehead of multi-faith UK

2 minutes ago
 Meeting of Affiliation Committee of University hel ..

Meeting of Affiliation Committee of University held at University of Turbat

5 minutes ago
 Putin Says Will Meet With Uzbek President on Frida ..

Putin Says Will Meet With Uzbek President on Friday Evening

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.