Arctic Council To Convene In Russia From September 30 To October 2 - Security Council

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:26 PM

The international meeting of Arctic Council representatives will be held in Russia from September 30 to October 2, the press service of the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The international meeting of Arctic Council representatives will be held in Russia from September 30 to October 2, the press service of the Russian Security Council said.

"From September 30 to October 2, under the auspices of the Russian Security Council, the eighth international meeting of representatives of the Arctic Council member states, its observer countries and the foreign scientific community will be held," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the meeting will be devoted to issues of international cooperation in ensuring the strategic stability of the Arctic region, the main problems involving the growth of the regional transport infrastructure, as well as issues related to the sustainable development of the Arctic.

The Russian delegation will be headed by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental forum for Arctic States to cooperate on issues such as protecting indigenous communities, sustainable development and environmental protection. According to the 1996 Ottawa Declaration, the members of the Arctic Council include Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States.

