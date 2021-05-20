UrduPoint.com
Arctic Council Unanimously Adopts 10-Year Strategic Plan

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:21 PM

The Arctic Council on Thursday unanimously greenlighted a new strategic plan for the region's development until 2030

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Arctic Council on Thursday unanimously greenlighted a new strategic plan for the region's development until 2030.

During the 12th ministerial meeting in Reykjavik, Icelandic Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Development Cooperation Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson introduced the 10-year strategic plan. None of the delegates objected, meaning that the plan was adopted.

The forum marks the Arctic Council's 25th anniversary and the transfer of the two-year chairmanship from Iceland to Russia.

As the new chair, Russia expects to facilitate major investment, research and trade projects in the Arctic for the sustainable development of the region.

The concept was developed in line with the goals set by President Vladimir Putin in the 2035 Arctic Strategy. It emphasizes the role of the council as a key association for coordinating international activities in the region and strengthening relations between Arctic states.

The Arctic Council was established in 1996 as a high-level intergovernmental forum promoting cooperation in the region with a focus on environmental protection. The council includes Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States.

