Arctic Fires Drive CO2 Emissions Beyond 2019 Levels - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Arctic wildfires this year led to a greater amount of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere in the first eight months than in the whole of the previous year, according to data seen by the Guardian

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Arctic wildfires this year led to a greater amount of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere in the first eight months than in the whole of the previous year, according to data seen by the Guardian.

The estimates, obtained from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, revealed that 245 megatonnes of greenhouse gas was emitted up to August 24, up from 181 megatonnes in 2019.

The 35 point difference in emissions stems from fires that have been flaring up across northeastern Siberia and, to a lesser extent, in Alaska and in northwestern Canada. The regions experienced warmer-than-usual conditions in the past months.

Mark Parrington, a senior scientist at the European Union's Copernicus project, said the years 2019 and 2020 had exhibited extraordinarily intense wildfires compared to other years since record-keeping began in 2003.

