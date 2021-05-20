UrduPoint.com
Arctic Has Warmed Three Times Faster Than Earth Since 1971: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:05 PM

The Arctic warmed three times faster than the planet as a whole between 1971 and 2019, a higher rate than previously thought, a report by the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme warned Thursday

Each fraction of a degree makes a big difference: the chances of the ice disappearing entirely in summer -- before freezing again in winter -- are 10 times greater if Earth's temperature rises by 2 degrees Celsius than if it rises by 1.5C, according to the report published to coincide with an Arctic Council meeting in Reykjavik.

