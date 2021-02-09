Arctic Ice May Melt Away Completely During Summer Periods by 2050 - Russian Researcher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Arctic ice may start melting away completely during summer periods by 2050, Roman Vilfand, the scientific supervisor at Russia's Hydrometeorological Research Center (Hydrometcenter), said on Tuesday.

"Per the estimates of multiple climate scientists, by 2050, at the very least by 2060, there is a great probability that the Arctic will be entirely free from the ice cover," the expert told journalists.

Vilfand also mentioned that the Arctic's icefields had been rapidly shrinking over the last 40 years.