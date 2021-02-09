UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arctic Ice May Melt Away Completely During Summer Periods By 2050 - Russian Researcher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Arctic Ice May Melt Away Completely During Summer Periods by 2050 - Russian Researcher

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Arctic ice may start melting away completely during summer periods by 2050, Roman Vilfand, the scientific supervisor at Russia's Hydrometeorological Research Center (Hydrometcenter), said on Tuesday.

"Per the estimates of multiple climate scientists, by 2050, at the very least by 2060, there is a great probability that the Arctic will be entirely free from the ice cover," the expert told journalists.

Vilfand also mentioned that the Arctic's icefields had been rapidly shrinking over the last 40 years.

Related Topics

Russia May From

Recent Stories

Tolerance Minister, Uzbek Ambassador discuss coope ..

12 minutes ago

113,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

27 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE nominates National Ambulance ..

27 minutes ago

Video of horse trading during 2018 Senate election ..

40 minutes ago

Latvia's Media Watchdog Bans Rebroadcasting of Ano ..

20 minutes ago

WHO mission to China fails to find animal source o ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.