UrduPoint.com

Arctic Likely To Be Practically Ice Free In Summer Before 2050 - Climate Change Panel

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:35 PM

Arctic Likely to Be Practically Ice Free in Summer Before 2050 - Climate Change Panel

The Arctic is likely to be practically free of ice at least once in the summer by 2050 because of the increasing pace of the global warming, according to a fresh report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The Arctic is likely to be practically free of ice at least once in the summer by 2050 because of the increasing pace of the global warming, according to a fresh report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

According to the IPCC experts, the Northern Hemisphere spring snow cover has decreased since at least 1978 and the trend is likely to continue under further global warming.

"Current Arctic sea ice coverage levels (both annual and late summer) are at their lowest since at least 1850 ... The Arctic is likely to be practically sea ice free in September at least once before 2050 under the five illustrative scenarios considered in this report," the IPCC said.

Related Topics

Snow September Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 8,900 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

Philippines logs 8,900 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,667,714

4 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka holds mass cremations as Covid cases sur ..

Sri Lanka holds mass cremations as Covid cases surge

6 seconds ago
 Belarus Supports Alliance With Russia but Moscow K ..

Belarus Supports Alliance With Russia but Moscow Keeps Minsk at Distance - Lukas ..

10 seconds ago
 Appearance of COVID-19 infected lawyer before IHC ..

Appearance of COVID-19 infected lawyer before IHC creates panic

20 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 399 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil reports 399 more COVID-19 deaths

25 minutes ago
 Lukashenko on EU Threat to Stop Transit of Fertili ..

Lukashenko on EU Threat to Stop Transit of Fertilizers: Belarus to Use Murmansk ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.