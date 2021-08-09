Arctic Likely to Be Practically Ice Free in Summer Before 2050 - Climate Change Panel

The Arctic is likely to be practically free of ice at least once in the summer by 2050 because of the increasing pace of the global warming, according to a fresh report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

According to the IPCC experts, the Northern Hemisphere spring snow cover has decreased since at least 1978 and the trend is likely to continue under further global warming.

"Current Arctic sea ice coverage levels (both annual and late summer) are at their lowest since at least 1850 ... The Arctic is likely to be practically sea ice free in September at least once before 2050 under the five illustrative scenarios considered in this report," the IPCC said.