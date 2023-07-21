Open Menu

Arctic Zone Important For Russia, Related To Country's Defense - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 01:30 AM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Arctic zone is important for Russia from a strategic point of view, as this concerns the country's defense and resources, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The Arctic zone is important, and it has been said many times in relation to various situations, it is strategically important for the country. There are questions of defense, and a resource base, and so on, I will not list everything," Putin said during a meeting on development of Arctic towns and settlements where travel is restricted, also known as closed cities.

The president added that there are many problems in the arctic zones that need solutions, including old infrastructure that requires modernizing.

"Let me remind you that last year at a meeting dedicated to the Arctic, we decided to develop an action plan for the development of housing, energy and social infrastructure of closed cities and settlements in the Arctic zone where our military units are deployed. However, the tasks are still being solved, to put it mildly, slowly. And today I would like to talk with you, colleagues on this matter, to talk about the reasons for the delay on timeline," Putin said, adding that this issue has military importance.

