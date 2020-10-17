Ardern on course for landslide in New Zealand election

UrduPoint.com
Sat 17th October 2020

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was on track to achieve an unprecedented outright majority in New Zealand's general election Saturday, leveraging success battling Covid-19 to gain a second term and the chance to implement her reform agenda

With one third percent of the vote counted, Ardern's centre-left Labour Party was on 50.6 percent and forecast to take around 66 seats in the 120-member parliament.

No leader has achieved an outright majority since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996, leading to a succession of multi-party governments.

While the figures are early, they exceed pre-election opinion polls and would represent Labour's strongest showing since 1946 if they remain consistent.

The opposition National Party was on 25.7 percent, or 33 seats, and appears headed for its worst result in nearly 20 years.

Labour president Claire Szabo attributed the performance to the charismatic Ardern, who sparked a wave of support dubbed "Jacinda-mania" when she took over the party in 2017 as it was languishing at 24 percent in the polls.

"This is a huge night for us, we're sitting on the edge of our seats," she told TVNZ.

"There's no doubt the strong, great leadership we've had from Jacinda Ardern has been a massive factor in all this."Ardern has dubbed the vote "the Covid election" and campaigned on her government's success in eliminating community transmission of the virus, which has caused just 25 deaths in a population of five million.

The pandemic is just one of a string of crises that showed Ardern's leadership qualities during a torrid first term, even as critics lashed her for failing to deliver on key pledges such as protecting the environment and easing child poverty.

