UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ardern Takes Early Lead In New Zealand's 'Covid Election'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:53 PM

Ardern takes early lead in New Zealand's 'Covid election'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was on track to achieve an unprecedented outright majority in New Zealand's general election Saturday after campaigning on her success handling the Covid-19 pandemic

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was on track to achieve an unprecedented outright majority in New Zealand's general election Saturday after campaigning on her success handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

With 10 percent of the vote counted, Ardern's centre-left Labour Party was on 49.9 percent, which would give it 64 seats in the 120-member parliament.

No leader of any political persuasion has achieved an outright majority since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996, leading to a succession of multi-party governments.

While the figures are early, they exceed pre-election opinion polls and, if they remain consistent, would represent Labour's strongest showing in decades.

Opposition leader Judith Collins' centre-right National Party was on 26.0 percent, or 34 seats, and appears headed for its worst result in nearly 20 years.

Even if Ardern fails to gain a majority, support from existing coalition partner the Greens -- on 8.4 percent or 11 seats -- would easily get her over the line.

Ardern has dubbed the vote "the Covid election" and campaigned on her government's success in eliminating community transmission of the virus, which has caused just 25 deaths in a population of five million.

"Who's better placed to keep New Zealand safe and who's better placed to get us on track to recovery?" she asked repeatedly on the campaign trail.

Another theme has been "sticking together in uncertain times", highlighting the charismatic 40-year-old's leadership qualities, not just during the pandemic but in a series of crises during her three years in office.

These include the Christchurch mosques shootings in March last year, when a white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers, and a volcanic eruption that claimed 21 lives last December on White Island, also known as Whakaari.

"No matter what crisis is thrown my way, you will always be assured I will give my everything to this job, even if that means a huge sacrifice," she said this week.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Job Christchurch March December Muslim From Government Million Election 2018 Labour New Zealand

Recent Stories

People of Distt Diamer always set example for othe ..

2 minutes ago

95,686 Kashmiri killed, 7,147 in custody by Indian ..

3 minutes ago

5807 individuals removed from category "B" blackli ..

3 minutes ago

Advanced online channels help reduce Dubai Customs ..

26 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 5 more lives in Punjab

17 minutes ago

Combination of traditional, modern farming techniq ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.