UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ardern's Labour Party Wins New Zealand Election, Opposition Concedes

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 02:54 PM

Ardern's Labour Party wins New Zealand election, opposition concedes

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party overwhelmingly won the country's general election on Saturday, her opponent Judith Collins said

Auckland (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party overwhelmingly won the country's general election on Saturday, her opponent Judith Collins said.

"To Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who I have phoned, congratulations on your result because it is, I believe, an outstanding result for the Labour Party," Collins said in a televised speech.

With a quarter of the vote still to be counted, Labour has 49 percent of the vote and its ally the Green Party has 7.6 percent, with Collins' National Party holding 27 percent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Election 2018 Labour New Zealand

Recent Stories

Public will never come out to support opposition l ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Records 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Ov ..

43 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 responded 1,452 emergencies in Sept

2 minutes ago

PTI workers held protest demonstration outside th ..

2 minutes ago

Omar Ayub condemns terrorist attacks in Ormara, No ..

2 minutes ago

Police conduct raid to arrest accused lawyers of b ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.