Area Around Arc de Triomphe in Paris Evacuated Due to Bomb Report - Police

The area around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris has been evacuated due to a bomb report, law enforcement agencies are conducting an inspection of the area, a police spokesperson told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The area around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris has been evacuated due to a bomb report, law enforcement agencies are conducting an inspection of the area, a police spokesperson told Sputnik.

"There was a message about a bomb. Police officers are on the spot to remove all doubts," the spokesperson said.

He noted that a security perimeter has been established around the Arc de Triomphe.