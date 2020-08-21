UrduPoint.com
Area Of Central California Wildfire Reaches Some 215,000 Acres - Fire Services

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 03:18 PM

The area of wildfires that are striking the central part of California has increased to 215,000 acres over the past 24 hours, the local fire service reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The area of wildfires that are striking the central part of California has increased to 215,000 acres over the past 24 hours, the local fire service reported.

"#LNULightningComplex (includes Hennessey, Gamble, 15-10, Spanish, Markley, 13-4, 11-16) in Napa and Sonoma county is 215,000 acres. @CALFIRELNU," the fire department wrote on Twitter.

According to firefighters, in Sonoma, Lake and Napa Counties, a total of 480 buildings have been destroyed by the fire and 125 more damaged, and the fire has not yet been taken under control.

According to NBC, at least five people were killed due to the fires, and tens of thousands have been forced to flee the region.

At least 62,000 people have been evacuated, the media outlet added.

