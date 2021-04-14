Area of Fire Outbreak at St. Petersburg Plant Reduced to 1,615 Sq Ft - Emergency Services

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Emergency firefighting operations are continuing at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in the Russian city of St. Petersburg with the total area of isolated fire spots reduced to 150 square meters (1,615 feet), the local emergency services said on Wednesday.

On Monday, a blaze engulfed all the six stores of the historical building, forcing the roof to collapse. After 10 hours of the battle, the fire was contained in the area of 10,000 square meters. One firefighter died and five more people sustained injuries in the blaze.

"The area has decreased to 150 square meters." the emergency services said in a statement.

An investigation into the incident is underway to establish the reason behind the blaze.