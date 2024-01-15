Arevalo Promises To Rescue Guatemala From Corruption And Impunity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Guatemala's new president, Bernardo Arevalo, promised in his first speech after being sworn in to rescue his country from corruption and impunity and to stand firm against global forces of authoritarianism.
"We will not allow our institutions to be bent by corruption and impunity," he said early Monday morning at the inauguration ceremony, which was held more than nine hours late at the National Theater in Guatemala City, AFP journalists observed.
With the presidential sash across his chest, Arevalo warned of "a wave of authoritarianism, the spread of intolerance, the restriction of dissent."
"We are facing new authoritarian phenomena such as the corrupt co-optation of state institutions by criminal groups that exploit their democratic appearance to betray the principles of freedom, equity, and justice," he said.
The 65-year-old former lawmaker, diplomat and sociologist pulled off a major upset when he swept from obscurity to win election last August, firing up voters weary of graft in one of Latin America's poorest nations.
He took the oath of office after warding off a barrage of attempts to prevent him from taking power -- including by prosecutors facing accusations of graft who are closely aligned with the country's political and economic ruling class.
Tensions soared Sunday as the opposition-dominated Congress engaged in hours of tug-of-war over the status of 23 lawmakers from Arevalo's Semilla (Seed) movement, due to the suspension of his party on fraud allegations widely seen as trumped up.
The lawmakers were finally accepted and the inauguration ceremony got underway around midnight.
Recent Stories
ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
More Stories From World
-
Russia says sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian POWs13 minutes ago
-
World's five richest men doubled their fortunes since 2020: Oxfam13 minutes ago
-
Ukraine airforce says downed two Russian command aircraft23 minutes ago
-
China, Pakistan to forge strong software cooperation33 minutes ago
-
UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 202433 minutes ago
-
Struggles of family farms fuel German discontent33 minutes ago
-
New cargo route important driver for Pakistan-China trade: Ambassador Hashmi43 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits 26 km WNW of Ollagüe, Chile -- USGS1 hour ago
-
China says 'welcomes' Nauru decision to cut ties with Taiwan2 hours ago
-
One dead as French Indian Ocean island hit by major storm2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks extend gains as Nikkei reaches 34-year high2 hours ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Monday2 hours ago