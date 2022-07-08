Argentina Against Sanctioning Russia Despite Opposing Operation in Ukraine - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Argentina is not joining sanctions against Russia and considers them illegitimate and unilateral, however it does not support Russia's special operation in Ukraine either, Russian Ambassador to Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov said on Friday.

"As for Argentina's choice, yes, the country is seriously pressured today, like many others, by the United States and the collective West. What do they want from Argentina? They want it to explicitly condemn Russia's special operation in Ukraine and to join the Russia sanctions. Neither of those is happening today. But it would be wrong to say that Argentina is completely on our side, because, of course, it is balancing its position," Feoktistov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The ambassador stressed that the Argentine authorities criticize Russia's actions in Ukraine and support UN resolutions on this issue, however they are not willing to join the West's hysteria and are firmly refusing to adopt sanctions against Russia. Argentina believes that such unilateral sanctions harm the Western countries more than they hamper Russia's development, he added.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian defense ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.