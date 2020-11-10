Argentina Allows Audience Back Into Theaters, Concert Halls After 7-Month Ban - Company

The Argentinian government has allowed theaters and concert halls to welcome live audiences after seven months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest Argentinian theater company, Multiteatro, has said

"The return of theatrical and musical activity with a live audience was confirmed," the company said on its Twitter account on Monday.

On Monday, the government of Argentina began to process the requests from 24 districts of the country regarding the resumption of theatrical and musical activity as soon as possible.

For the past several weeks, the number of new positive cases in Argentina began to decrease, with over 6,000 cases less than in the preceding weeks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Argentina has registered over 1,250,000 positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, including more than 1,000,000 people who have recovered and 33,907 patients died.