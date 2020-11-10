UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Allows Audience Back Into Theaters, Concert Halls After 7-Month Ban - Company

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:32 PM

Argentina Allows Audience Back Into Theaters, Concert Halls After 7-Month Ban - Company

The Argentinian government has allowed theaters and concert halls to welcome live audiences after seven months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest Argentinian theater company, Multiteatro, has said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Argentinian government has allowed theaters and concert halls to welcome live audiences after seven months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest Argentinian theater company, Multiteatro, has said.

"The return of theatrical and musical activity with a live audience was confirmed," the company said on its Twitter account on Monday.

On Monday, the government of Argentina began to process the requests from 24 districts of the country regarding the resumption of theatrical and musical activity as soon as possible.

For the past several weeks, the number of new positive cases in Argentina began to decrease, with over 6,000 cases less than in the preceding weeks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Argentina has registered over 1,250,000 positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, including more than 1,000,000 people who have recovered and 33,907 patients died.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Died Argentina From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 16 documentary starring Mehwish Hayat ..

1 minute ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s #VOOCItUp TikTok Challenge Crosse ..

9 minutes ago

Ch Fawad calls for discouraging efforts to monopol ..

3 minutes ago

China-Pakistan friendship nurtured a forest in des ..

3 minutes ago

'Plantdemic' hits Philippines as demand for greene ..

3 minutes ago

AU calls for 'immediate cessation of hostilities' ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.