Argentina Allows Choice of 'X' on Passport If Person Does Not Identify With Either Sex

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Argentine authorities have allowed citizens who do not identify with either the male or female sex to put an "X" in the gender section of their passports, following a decree published on Wednesday on the Argentine law portal.

"To determine that F (female), M (male) or X may be used in the gender section of Argentine national identity documents and passports," the decree says.

The X mark can be used by those who do not identify themselves as one of the two sexes or if their gender is not determined.