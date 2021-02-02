Argentina Appoints New Ambassador to Russia - Foreign Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Argentina's former Vice Minister of Foreign Relations, Eduardo Zuain, has been appointed the new ambassador to Russia, Argentina's Foreign Ministry said.

"Diplomat Eduardo Zuain was appointed as Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to the Russian Federation. His mission will focus on the development of comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries," the foreign ministry said on Twitter on Monday.

In early October, career diplomat Alicia Castro refused her appointment as the ambassador to Russia in protest against Argentina's support for a controversial resolution on Venezuela at the UN Council of Human Rights, promoted by the Lima Group.

Castro used to head the country's diplomatic missions in Venezuela and the United Kingdom.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik in November that he cared about ties with Russia and was working on sending a new ambassador to the country as soon as possible.