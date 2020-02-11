UrduPoint.com
Argentina Appoints New Ambassador To Russia - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:00 AM

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has appointed Alicia Castro as the new ambassador to Russia and noted "huge horizons" for cooperation between the two nations.

Fernandez was sworn in as the president on December 10 after defeating his predecessor, Mauricio Macri, in the October election.

"I have met with the new ambassador to Russia, Alicia Castro, whose diplomatic and political experience is a guarantee for Argentina and a symbol of our friendship with the people of Russia, with which we have huge horizons for cooperation," Fernandez tweed late on Monday.

Castro earlier served as ambassador to Venezuela (2006-2011) and the United Kingdom (2012-2016). The diplomat will replace Ricardo Lagorio, who had headed the diplomatic mission in Russia since October 2017.

