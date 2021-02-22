Argentina Approves Sinopharm Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Argentina has approved the Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, La Nacion newspaper reports.

The country's new Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, authorized the emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccine on Sunday.

According to La Nacion, Argentina expects to get one million doses of the Chinese vaccine next Thursday, which will be enough to vaccinate 500,000 people (two shots required per person).

In addition, Argentina expects to get a new batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the near future.

Earlier this month, Argentina received the first 580,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine produced in India under the brand name Covishield.

Argentina has also authorized the Pfizer vaccine.