Argentina Beat Peru, Colombia Upset By Ecuador
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A magnificent volley from Lautaro Martinez was enough to give world champions Argentina a 1-0 win over Peru while ten-man Ecuador upset Colombia with a 1-0 victory in South American World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.
Argentina remain on top of the CONMEBOL standings with their qualification for the 2026 tournament surely just a matter of time.
It was far from a vintage performance from Lionel Scaloni's team, the winners of the last two Copa America tournaments, but a moment of magic from Inter Milan's Martinez proved decisive.
Julian Alvarez went closest to breaking through in the first half when he struck the post after good work from Martinez.
Argentina were dominating possession without creating many openings but with frustration starting to creep in among the crowd at the 'Bombonera' stadium in Buenos Aires, Martinez delivered.
Lionel Messi floated in a cross from the left and Martinez leapt into the air, leaning back as he cracked a thundering left-volley past Pedro Gallese.
Argentina's eighth win from 12 games leaves them on 25 points at the top of the table. Second-placed Uruguay were playing later at Brazil.
In Barranquilla, a gritty victory from 10-man Ecuador moved Sebastian Beccacece's young side into third place in the 10-team qualifying group.
Veteran striker Enner Valencia stunned the home crowd with an outstanding solo effort in the seventh minute, the former West Ham United forward breaking away from three Colombian defenders and powering into the box before slotting home.
Colombia forward Jhon Cordoba then missed a golden opportunity to level the score, stumbling off balance and missing from point blank range after being set up by James Rodriguez.
Cordoba was central to the 34th minute incident that left Ecuador short-handed for the rest of the game.
The gangly striker raced clear and rounded Ecuador keeper Hernan Galindez before going down as Piero Hincapie closed in on him.
The referee ruled that Hincapie had tripped the forward and despite lengthy appeals and a VAR review the decision stood.
Galindez was then alert to keep out the resulting free-kick from Rodriguez and the keeper then had a busy end to the half as Colombia peppered his goal.
Liverpool winger Luis Diaz headed a Daniel Munoz cross against the post and Galindez did well to smother Cordoba at close range.
Colombia grew increasingly frustrated as Ecuador's defence held firm in the second half with Galindez parrying to keep out substitute Jhon Duran and the unfortunate Cordoba blasted the loose ball high and wide from a tight angle.
