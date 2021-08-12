Argentina Begins Rollout of Home-Made Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID - Cabinet Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Argentina has introduced the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, produced in-country as part of their national vaccination campaign, Santiago Cafiero, the chief of the cabinet of ministers, said on Thursday.

"I am very pleased that [Argentine pharmaceutical company] Richmond Lab ... sent the vaccines produced in Argentina to the Health Ministry [for distribition] ...

And today their distribution begins," Cafiero told reporters.

The vaccine batches sent to the ministry include 995,125 doses of the first component and 152,500 of the second component of Sputnik V, he specified on Twitter. Their quality was previously approved by the vaccine's developer, Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Center.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in 69 countries with a total population reach of more than 3.7 billion people.