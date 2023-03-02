UrduPoint.com

Argentina Begins Second, Third Test Phases Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine - President

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Argentina has begun the second and third phases of clinical trials of its own vaccine against COVID-19, President Alberto Fernandez said on Wednesday.

"We are proud that these days the second and third phases of clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by CONICET (National Scientific and Technical Research Council), have begun," President told the congress.

Phase I trials of Argentina's ARVAC Cecilia Grierson vaccine, named after the first Argentine female doctor, Cecilia Grierson, were completed in October 2022. The vaccine has proven its safety and effectiveness, CONICET said in October. The vaccine was planned to be used as a booster dose.

This is the first vaccine against infectious diseases entirely manufactured in Argentina. It is effective against Gamma and Omicron strains of COVID-19.

