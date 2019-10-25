UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, US Express Concerns Over Anomalies In Bolivia's Vote Counting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, US Express Concerns Over Anomalies in Bolivia's Vote Counting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and the United States in a joint statement expressed concerns about irregularities that emerged during the counting of votes in Bolivia's recent elections and said they will only recognize the results that reflected the Bolivian nationals' choice.

The presidential and legislative elections were held in Bolivia on Sunday. The electoral authorities said that incumbent President Evo Morales won the election. However, the opposition has doubted the validity of the results and criticized the vote counting process, citing the lack of transparency. The situation provoked public unrest. The Bolivian government invited the Organization of American States (OAS) to verify the election results. The statement, published on the website of the US mission to the organization on Thursday, read that Bolivians had the right to choose leaders in a fair and free election in line with the Inter-American Democratic Charter and their country's constitution.

"We are therefore deeply concerned over the anomalies in the vote counting process of Bolivia's October 20 election ... Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and the United States, along with the community of democracies worldwide, will only recognize results that actually reflect the will of the Bolivian people," the four countries argued.

They called on Bolivia to work together with the OAS monitoring mission and hold the second round of the presidential elections if the mission was unable to certify the credibility of the vote counting process.

"We call on the Government of Bolivia to restore credibility to its electoral system by proceeding to hold a second round of elections with the top-two vote winners that is free, fair, transparent and credible. In the interim, we call for calm and continued respect for the rule of law. The world is watching Bolivia's institutions and leaders to ensure that the voice and will of the Bolivian people are honored," the statement pointed out.

According to the final results of the presidential election, released by the Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Morales garnered 47.07 percent of the ballots, securing a 10.56 percent margin over his rival, Carlos Mesa, who gained 36.51 percent. Under the law, this allows Morales to avoid the second round of the vote.

Morales has already announced his victory on Thursday, while Mesa has rejected the vote results.

Related Topics

Election World Vote Mesa Argentina Brazil Bolivia United States Colombia October Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

American musician will.i.am performs at 2019 FIRST ..

8 hours ago

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s Bee’ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

8 hours ago

SDF Supports Idea of International Security Zone i ..

8 hours ago

Evacuations as wildfire roars through California w ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.