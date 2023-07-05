Open Menu

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico Call On Israel To Stop Operation In Jenin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

The governments of Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, in a joint statement, called for an immediate end to hostilities in Palestine and for prevention of an escalation of violence

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The governments of Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, in a joint statement, called for an immediate end to hostilities in Palestine and for prevention of an escalation of violence.

"The governments of Argentina, Brazil and Mexico have learned with dismay of a new large-scale Israeli military intrusion into the city of Jenin in the Palestinian West Bank... express their sincere condolences to the families of those killed and urge all sides involved to immediately cease hostilities to prevent the escalation of the spiral of violence leading to to an increase in the number of civilian casualties, displacement of the population and destruction of urban infrastructure in Jenin," according to the statement distributed by the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

The three Latin American countries condemned terrorism in all its manifestations, expressed solidarity with the families of the victims in Israel, and called for respect for international law.

