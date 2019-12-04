Argentina, Brazil to Discuss US Decision to Restore Steel Tariffs on Wednesday - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Argentina and Brazil will discuss on Wednesday the impact of the United States' decision to restore tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on their economies, media reported on Tuesday, citing Dante Sica, the Argentine production minister.

Sica will meet the economy minister of Brazil, Paulo Guedes, on December 4, according to Argentine news portal Infobae.

Moreover, the Mercosur summit will be held on December 5 in Brazil. The leaders will possibly discuss the issue of tariffs there as well, the media added.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that "Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies" and therefore "effective immediately" he was going to restore the tariffs on all steel and aluminum that is shipped into the US from the two countries.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Argentine Foreign Ministry said that the country started negotiations with the US to get more details on Trump's decision.

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suggested that the US intention to restore tariffs on metal imports from his country was linked to the election strategy and would unlikely damage the friendly relationship the two nations shared.