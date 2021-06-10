UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Calls On Int'l Community To Change Global COVID-19 Vaccine Patents Distribution

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Argentina Calls on Int'l Community to Change Global COVID-19 Vaccine Patents Distribution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has raised concerns about the unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines among nations and urged the international community to reverse such tendency.

"We are very concerned that 90% of the vaccines that have been produced are in the hands of 10% of countries and that seems to us to be a great inequity," Fernandez said on Wednesday, while speaking at a press conference during the official visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to Buenos Aires.

The president highlighted Argentina's efforts in starting the local production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. In addition, Argentina aims to advance with the possibility of doing the same with the Chinese Sinopharm, as has already been done, in conjunction with Mexico, with the AstraZeneca vaccine. According to Fernandez, this local production will accelerate the process of providing Latin America with much-needed vaccines.

"What we need is a commitment to make the vaccine a global asset and transfer the technology to different countries so that production scales and accelerates, reaching every inhabitant of the planet," he added, after noting that Europe has donated 50% of its vaccines to the UN COVAX mechanism aimed to provide equitable access to coronavirus vaccines globally.

Moreover, the leaders of both countries called for liberalizing COVID-19 vaccine patents and providing all the countries with vaccines. Argentina and Spain are ready to change the world together, they said.

"From the multilateral point of view, Argentina and Spain are defending the liberalization of vaccines, that are considered to be a global public good," Sanchez said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in Argentina has risen to 83,272 people, and the number of detected cases to more than 4 million people.

The Spanish prime minister met with the Argentine president in Buenos Aires on Wednesday morning to relaunch the strategic relationship between the two nations. In addition, he held meetings with businessmen and the Spanish diaspora in Argentina, the largest outside Spain. Sanchez is set to visit Costa Rica next as part of his Latin America tour.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology United Nations Russia Europe China Visit Buenos Aires Same Argentina Spain Costa Rica Mexico All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vivo Officially Launches Vision+ Mobile Photo Awar ..

12 minutes ago

UAE suspends entry of passengers from Zambia, Demo ..

16 minutes ago

Mind Blowing New Charging Technology in Mysterious ..

18 minutes ago

South Korean MP apologizes over BTS tattoo picture ..

7 minutes ago

Total of 117 Russian, Kazakh, Ukrainian Citizens E ..

7 minutes ago

Rangers arrests street criminal involved in over 2 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.