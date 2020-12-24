UrduPoint.com
Argentina Closes Borders For Tourists, Boosts Entrance Requirements Over COVID-19 -Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Argentina will close its borders for tourists and tighten requirements for those coming to the country starting from December 25 over the rising number of new coronavirus cases, Argentine media reported.

In November, the Argentine government allowed tourists, who tested negative for COVID-19, from neighboring countries to visit the country.

Tourists are now banned from arriving in Argentina, while other people coming to the country will have to present negative coronavirus tests and undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine, the TN broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The measures will be in place until January 8.

Argentina also canceled flights from Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia over the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus firstly discovered in the United Kingdom.

