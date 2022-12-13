Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia Call for Respect for Peruvians' Will Amid Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The governments of Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia and Mexico expressed their concern about the political crisis in Peru and urged its authorities to respect the will of people amid violent protests.

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was impeached by parliament and arrested last week. On Monday, he issued a letter saying that he refused to resign and urging Peruvians to reject the snap election scheduled for 2024.

"The governments of the Republic of Colombia, the United Mexican States, the Argentine Republic and the Plurinational State of Bolivia express their deep concern over the recent events that have led to the removal from office and arrest of Jose Pedro Castillo Terrones, President of the Republic of Peru... Our governments call on all of the actors involved in the process to prioritize the will of the citizens that was made clear on election day," the joint statement of the four Latin American governments said on Monday.

Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard told a briefing late on Monday that the country's proposal of asylum to Castillo should not be interpreted as meddling in Peru's domestic affairs and is merely a sign of Mexico's support for the right to asylum.

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, and Dina Boluarte, the prime minister at the time, took an oath as the new president the same day.

On Sunday, the demonstrations took place in the Peruvian capital of Lima, as well as in Apurimac, Cajamarca, Arequipa, Lambayeque, and Ica. Peruvians are protesting against the new government and are demanding an immediate presidential election.

According to Peru's helathcare authorities, at least seven protesters have been killed in Peru during mass demonstrations so far.