Open Menu

Argentina Congress To Hold Special Session Over Economic Reforms

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Argentina Congress to hold special session over economic reforms

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Argentina's government has scheduled emergency sessions of parliament beginning next week to address a package of controversial reforms by President Javier Milei, who has ordered a broad deregulation of the economy.

Milei himself issued the call late Friday for Congress to open an extraordinary session from December 26 through January 31, following a week of protests by labor unions, tenant groups and leftist organizations against the reforms contained in a presidential decree that needs an endorsement by legislators.

The main focus is the libertarian Milei's mega-decree that changes or scraps more than 350 economic regulations in a country that has grown accustomed to heavy government intervention in the market.

Among the reforms, the text repeals the law on rents, which would abolish the established price ceiling. It also eliminates some worker protections and laws that shield consumers from abusive price increases, at a time when inflation exceeds 160 percent per year and the poverty level has surpassed 40 percent.

A number of civic groups on Saturday filed a judicial motion to have the mega-decree declared unconstitutional, which could end up before the Supreme Court.

Milei's "chainsaw plan" to cut state spending -- he waved around a working chainsaw while on the campaign trail this year -- triggered a series of street protests against the government over the past week.

Other aspects of the decree include an end to automatic pension increases, restrictions on the right to strike, and the easing away from price caps for private health services.

Congress has 10 days to approve or reject the decree in its entirety, with no possibility of a line-item veto.

To overturn the decree, majorities in both houses of Congress must vote it down. If lawmakers fail to take action, the decree comes into force on December 29.

Milei's far-right party, Freedom Advances, has 40 of the 257 deputies and seven of 72 senators, while the now opposition Peronism retains the largest minority in both houses.

sa/db/mlm/bbk/tjj/acb

Related Topics

Supreme Court Minority Parliament Vote Price Argentina January December Congress Market From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

10 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

10 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

10 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

11 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

11 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

11 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

11 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

11 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World