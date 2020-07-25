Argentina Considering Purchase of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Deputy Health Minister

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Argentina is following the development of the Russian coronavirus vaccine and does not rule out a possible purchase, Argentinian Deputy Health Minister Arnaldo Medina told Sputnik on Friday.

"With regard to therapeutics and vaccines under development in Russia against the coronavirus, we closely monitor those. We might possibly form an agreement with Moscow, based on existing brotherly relations between the peoples and based on the good relationship between the states, to fight the pandemic," Medina said.

The health official also endorsed advancing the Russian-Argentinian cooperation in medical technology and pharmaceutics.

In Russia, coronavirus vaccines are being developed simultaneously by several expert centers. Four of the candidate vaccines have already been approved for clinical trials. This includes the vaccine with two modifications developed by Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which is on the WHO-monitored list on path to soon complete all three required phases of clinical trials and get clearance for large-scale production.