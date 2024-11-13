Open Menu

Argentina Court Upholds Kirchner Corruption Conviction

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 11:00 PM

An Argentine appeals court on Wednesday upheld the corruption conviction of ex-president Cristina Kirchner, who was sentenced to six years in prison and declared ineligible to hold elected office in 2022

Kirchner, who served two terms as president from 2007 to 2015, can appeal her conviction for "fraudulent administration" to the Supreme Court.

The 71-year-old center-left politician, a highly polarizing figure in Argentina, is considered unlikely to serve jail time even if the verdict is confirmed by the country's top court.

She can continue to hold political roles until she has exhausted all avenues of appeal.

Kirchner, who is the only candidate in an opposition party leadership election set for November 17, was convicted over the awarding of public works contracts while president.

She has been a staunch opponent of libertarian President Javier Milei's policy of deregulation and slashing public spending.

