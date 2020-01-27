Argentina Creates Special Group to Negotiate With IMF - Economic Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Argentina's Economic Ministry has created a special group to negotiate the country's debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to its decree.

In late 2018, the IMF approved a $50 billion stand-by loan. Later in October 2019, the fund approved expending the loan to $56.3 billion.

The document orders to create a temporary group on technical relations with the IMF within the Economic Ministry that will cooperate and aid the ministry in building a relationship with the IMF.

The group will have to work out a strategy to deal with the IMF and formulate proposals on how to conduct negotiations with the fund, as well as to prepare necessary political and economic analyses.