Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:38 PM

A three-day national mourning has begun in Argentina after the death of former President Carlos Saul Menem, the presidential administration said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) A three-day national mourning has begun in Argentina after the death of former President Carlos Saul Menem, the presidential administration said.

"President Alberto Fernandez declared a three-day national mourning started today [Sunday] due to the death of Carlos Saul Menem, who was twice elected president of the nation, at the age of 90," the administration said in a statement on Sunday.

The ex-president died in hospital where he was admitted two months ago due to the urinary infection.

Menem was the governor of his home province La Rioja during the periods of 1973-1976 and 1983-1989. In 1989, he won the presidential election and stayed in power until 1999.

More Stories From World

