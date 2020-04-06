Argentina defers up to $9.8 billion in debt payments until 2021: official

Argentina is deferring payments of up to $9.8 billion dollars on its local public debt amid the coronavirus crisis, the government announced in a decree published Monday

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Argentina is deferring payments of up to $9.8 billion Dollars on its local public debt amid the coronavirus crisis, the government announced in a decree published Monday.

The decree postpones payments on public debt issued under local law and not subject to international arbitration, as the government of President Alberto Fernandez negotiates with creditors to restructure $68.8 billion in private foreign debt.