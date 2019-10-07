Argentina Delays Discussing Purchase of Russian MiG-29 Fighters - Russian Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Argentina is postponing talks on the possible purchase of Russian MiG-29 fighter aircraft until after the presidential election, scheduled for the end of this month, Anatoly Punchuk, deputy chief of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, told Sputnik.

"They have the upcoming elections, so it is too early to talk about progress [in discussing the possible purchase] today. They have expressed interest so far. They have slowed down and cannot move on because they understand that today's agreements may not be implemented later on," Punchuk said.

He affirmed that the issue will clear up once Argentina holds its presidential election at the end of October.

In 2017, Punchuk said that Russia had prepared a response to Argentina's commercial offer on the purchase of over 15 MiG-29 fighter jets.