UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Denies Reports Of Bolivia's Ex-Interior Minister Hiding At La Paz Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:50 AM

Argentina Denies Reports of Bolivia's Ex-Interior Minister Hiding at La Paz Embassy

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Argentina has refuted reports that Bolivia's former Interior Minister Carlos Romero, who resigned together with Bolivian President Evo Morales, is hiding on the territory of the Argentine Embassy in La Paz, the embassy has announced.

"Argentina respects the right of asylum as a fundamental right enshrined in the universal declaration of human rights. However, the Argentine embassy in Bolivia informs that the former government minister, Carlos Romero, is NOT taking refuge on the territory of this diplomatic mission," the Argentine Embassy in La Paz said on its official Facebook page on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the embassy told Sputnik that Romero was "under [its] protection."

On Sunday, Bolivia's Morales stepped down amid massive demonstrations against his victory in the October elections.

The country's armed forces and the police jointed the calls for the president's resignation.

The Organization of American States (OAS) has published a preliminary report that found irregularities in the October 20 voting. According to the official election results, Morales won in the first round, but the opposition led by Carlos Mesa did not recognize the results, accusing Morales of electoral fraud.

A number of countries, including Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, and Mexico have described the events in Bolivia as a coup. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Monday that his country was granting political asylum to Morales.

Related Topics

Election Police Interior Minister Facebook La Paz Mesa Argentina Bolivia Cuba Mexico Venezuela October Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

1 hour ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

2 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

3 hours ago

Russian NGO Plans to Push Parliament to Make Faceb ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.