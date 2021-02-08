Argentina Detects Brazilian Variant of Coronavirus - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Argentina has registered a Brazilian strain of the coronavirus disease, Argentinian Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia said on Monday.

"The health ministry through the National Administration of Laboratories and Health Institutes found a new COVID-19 variant in Argentina. The Amazonas P.

1 variant was recently detected in two samples and the Rio de Janeiro P.2 variant [was found] in other two travelers. All of them are from Brazil," the minister reported on Twitter.

In mid-January, Argentina confirmed its first case of the British variant of the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Argentina has registered over 1.9 million positive coronairus cases, including 49,171 fatalities.