UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Detects First Case Of British Virus Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:24 PM

Argentina detects first case of British virus variant

Argentina has detected its first case of a British-identified coronavirus variant that appears to be more infectious, authorities said Saturday

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Argentina has detected its first case of a British-identified coronavirus variant that appears to be more infectious, authorities said Saturday.

The infection was discovered in a man who arrived from Britain in Argentina in late December without symptoms of the disease.

Authorities "detected the variant of SARS-CoV-2 from the United Kingdom in a traveler," science minister Roberto Salvarezza said wrote Twitter, identifying the strain as "VOC202012/01" Since first being reported to the World Health Organization in mid-December, the British-identified variant has been found in dozens of countries.

This strain is believed to be more easily transmissible because of a mutation of the spike protein, the part of the virus which latches on to human cells.

Argentina, with a population of 44 million, has seen 1.78 million cases of Covid-19 and 45,227 deaths since March.

Last week, authorities warned of a surge of cases and banned night-time activities and gatherings of more than 10 people.

Direct flights from Britain have been prohibited.

Related Topics

World Twitter Man Argentina United Kingdom March December From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

41 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

1 minute ago

PTI delegation calls on CCPO Lahore

1 minute ago

Pirlo credits 'mentor' Conte with fuelling coachin ..

1 minute ago

Police held 6 accused in various raids

1 minute ago

Spanish mountaineer died during climbing K-2

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.