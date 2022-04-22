UrduPoint.com

Argentina Disagrees With OAS Decision To Suspend Russia's Observer Status - Presidency

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Argentina Disagrees With OAS Decision to Suspend Russia's Observer Status - Presidency

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Argentina does not support the decision of the Organization of American States (OAS) to suspend Russia's status as a permanent observer and will not instigate the country's expulsion from the G20, presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti said on Friday.

On Thursday, the OAS voted 25 to 0 to suspend Russia's status as a permanent observer at the organization in the light of the situation in Ukraine. A total of eight countries, including Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, abstained from the vote. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov condemned this decision and called it "a grave mistake."

"Not all sanctions and not all expulsions carry the same weight in various international organizations. Argentina does not believe that expelling a country from an international organization contributes to improving the situation with regard to that country.

As for the OAS ... we do not understand the suspension of (Russia's) observer status. Nor will Argentina press for the exclusion of (Russia) from the G20," Cerruti told journalists.

Argentina has seemingly changed its position on the issue since April 7, when it voted in favor of suspending Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which included airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

