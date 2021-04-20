Argentina Discusses Sputnik V Vaccine Production With Russian Specialists

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Argentine presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini has discussed possibilities for the start of the production of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Argentina, the government press service of the Latin American country informs.

"Nicolini visited the Gamaleya [research] center that produces Sputnik V, in order to analyze, together with experts, how to accelerate the transfer of technology to start production in the country as soon as possible," the Monday government statement says.

Nicolini is currently on a visit in Russia with Argentina's Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman.

Argentina started vaccinating its population using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in December. In March, Nicolini told Sputnik that the vaccination using Sputnik V was showing encouraging results in terms of safety and efficacy.

When asked when Argentina could launch production of the Sputnik V vaccine after the two countries struck a relevant memorandum, the presidential aide suggested that it would happen no earlier than within a year.