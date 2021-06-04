Argentina Discussing Purchase of New Batch of Russian Mi-171E Helicopters - Ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Argentina is holding negotiations with Russia on purchasing a new batch of Mi-171E helicopters, Argentine Ambassador to Russia Eduardo Zuain told Sputnik.

Argentina currently has two Russian Mi-171E helicopters used for Antarctic exploration missions.

"We are holding negotiations with the representatives of the [Russian] Defense Ministry ... The Argentine military has tested these helicopters and understood that they are about high technologies and products of excellent quality," the diplomat said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021).

Zuain added that the main factor preventing Argentina from reaching a deal is the country's financial problems, and because of that Buenos Aires and Moscow were discussing a possible loan for Argentina.

Mi-171E is a Russian transport helicopter. With the maximum takeoff weight of 13 tonnes, it can reach a maximum speed of 250 km/h (155 m/h) and make flights to a distance up to 650 kilometers. It can also operate in temperatures ranging between +50 and -50 degrees Celsius (between 122 and -58 degrees Fahrenheit).

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg.