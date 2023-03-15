UrduPoint.com

Argentina, Ecuador Recall Ambassadors Over Ex-Ecuadorian Minister - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 09:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Argentina and Ecuador have recalled their ambassadors over the situation with former Ecuadorian Minister of Urban Development and Housing Maria de los Angeles Duarte Pesantes, accused of corruption in Ecuador, the Argentine Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ex-minister had been staying at the Argentine embassy in Ecuador's capital Quito since August 2020. On Monday, it became known that she had been noticed at the Argentine embassy in the Venezuelan capital Caracas.

"The Argentine government deeply regrets the decision of the Ecuadorian government .

.. and has decided to take appropriate measures against the Ambassador of Ecuador in Argentina," the ministry said on the website.

The ministry noted that the ex-minister did not notify Argentina of her intention to leave the embassy in Quito, of which the Ecuadorian authorities were informed in a timely manner.

The Ecuadorian authorities have accused Duarte of bribery while she was serving as a minister in various sectors from 2012-2016. The ex-minister denied the allegations saying that the case against her was political.

