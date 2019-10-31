Argentina Expects Trade With Russia to Increase Over Coming Years - Ambassador

Trade between Argentina and Russia is expected to grow further in the coming years, as both sides have invested in each other's economies, Argentine Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio told Sputnik in an interview

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Trade between Argentina and Russia is expected to grow further in the coming years, as both sides have invested in each other's economies, Argentine Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio told Sputnik in an interview.

Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov told Sputnik last year that trade between Russia and Argentina had increased by 25 percent in 2018.

"I think last year we had $1.3 billion both ways. I don't have concrete figures, but definitely, our trade will increase and we continue to increase it. The most important thing apart from the numbers, which are very low, because to say that $1.3 billion between Argentina and Russia it's very low, but the positive is that we are increasing year, after year, after year. And the increase is cumulative. In the beginning, you don't see the difference, but after five to seven years, we are going to see the difference," Lagorio said on the sidelines of the International Public Diplomacy Forum, The Dialogue on the Volga.

Apart from trade, Russia and Argentina are developing relations in the investment sphere, according to the Argentine ambassador.

"Russia is investing a lot in railways.

You have Transmashholding. And Argentina, through one of its major companies, Tenaris, which is part of the Techint Group, is investing in oil in partnership in Russia. So we are not only increasing our trade, we are diversifying, modernizing and we are starting to invest in strategic areas of both economies. I think it is a very important signal, because the relationship is modern, and goes beyond traditional products," he stated.

The flow of investment between the countries is also expected to increase over time as the presence of major companies could serve as a catalyst for the growth, the ambassador noted.

"I think so. Because when you have such big companies � Tenaris from Techint, Transmashholding � that will create a positive effect. I think that we are going to see increasingly positive bilateral relations in the near future. I'm very confident because the foundations are there, the underpinnings are there," Lagorio said when asked whether growth in investment could be expected as well.

The Dialogue on the Volga forum is being held in Russia's city of Volgograd and co-organized by the Rossotrudnichestvo humanitarian cooperation agency.