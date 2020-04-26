UrduPoint.com
Argentina Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Measures Until May 10 - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 06:30 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Argentina is extending its coronavirus restrictions until May 10, President Alberto Fernandez has announced.

"The mandatory quarantine is being extended until May 10," the presidential press service said on Saturday.

According to Fernandez, cities with populations of less than 500,000 will be able to allow partial business reopening, but it will be up to local authorities.

Citizens will now be permitted to take walks within a distance of 500 meters (1,640 feet) from their homes, but bike rides are still prohibited.

Argentina has more than 3,700 confirmed coronavirus cases. The country's death toll from COVID-19 stands at over 180.

