Argentina Extends Coronavirus Restrictions Until October 25

Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:10 PM



Argentina has prolonged measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic for a further two weeks, the presidential administration said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Argentina has prolonged measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic for a further two weeks, the presidential administration said.

"The Government extended the maintenance of social distance and mandatory isolation till October 25 due to epidemiological emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic," the administration said.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed, provided they respect social distancing and wear masks. Mass cultural and religious events as well as indoor meetings are still restricted.

Face-to-face classes and activities may be resumed in accordance with guidelines of the Federal Council of education, the authorities said.

Cinemas, theaters and cultural centers remain closed together with all types of intercity and international transport, except for special authorized cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Argentina registered more than 894,000 COVID-19 patients, 721,380 of whom have recovered while 23,868 died.

